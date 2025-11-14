King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,062 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $403,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

