Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,207,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nokia by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 6,539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,758 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 51.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 1,916,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.87.

NYSE NOK opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

