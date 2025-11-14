Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

