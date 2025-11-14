Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 768.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in GRAIL by 1,965.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in GRAIL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

GRAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,497 shares of company stock worth $7,515,436. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 4.31.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

