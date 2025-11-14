12,458 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VIPS opened at $19.70 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

