PBA FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.