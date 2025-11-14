FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Issued By Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$76.29.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.0%

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$112.43 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$29.42 and a 52-week high of C$117.26. The firm has a market cap of C$27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.47.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their position. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.