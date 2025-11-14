Fundamental Research Reiterates “$4.87” Price Target for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Fundamental Research set a $4.87 price objective on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRGV. Zacks Research downgraded Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $502.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 119.98% and a negative net margin of 172.61%.The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,943.51. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,199,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,003,649.68. This represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and have sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 308,509 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Energy Vault by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

