Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBTG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

