FY2026 EPS Estimates for EVgo Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of EVgo in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

EVgo Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ EVGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $919.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.35.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 692,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EVgo by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 764,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EVgo by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,739,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 591,974 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

