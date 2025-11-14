Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Q3 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0%

BBY opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

