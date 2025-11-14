Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

NYSE:CDE opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

