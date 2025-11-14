Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 345,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Realty Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.02 per share, with a total value of $453,383.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 182,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,741,490.08. This represents a 7.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.37. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 229.46%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

