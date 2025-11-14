Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lemonade by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,610.74. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,664.98. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,884 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LMND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $69.82 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.