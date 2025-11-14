Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,510 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,229 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,342,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,212,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.