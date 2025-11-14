Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. $RRBI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 27.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

