Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

