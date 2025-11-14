45,071 Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. $EBMT Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 56.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

