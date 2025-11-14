Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,448,000 after buying an additional 2,209,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,286,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.