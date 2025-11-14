Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Embecta by 879.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Embecta by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Embecta by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

