Microvision, Inc. $MVIS Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 312.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvision were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvision by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 842,858 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microvision by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microvision by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microvision in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of MVIS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Microvision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 146.46% and a negative net margin of 3,470.59%.The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

