Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.81.

AVDL stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -641.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

