Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,982,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 231,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,203,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,123,000 after acquiring an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 387,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

