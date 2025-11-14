Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

JCPB stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

