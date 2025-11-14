Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $854,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of O stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

