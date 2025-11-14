Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $866,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,545 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

