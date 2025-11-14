Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.2%

SPMO stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.