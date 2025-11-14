8,350 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,350 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,258,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $530,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

