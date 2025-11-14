Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $889,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,981,000 after buying an additional 297,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,646,000 after buying an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,768,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

