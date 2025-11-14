16,044 Shares in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

ETSY opened at $58.46 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,548.40. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $908,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,138.48. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,169 shares of company stock worth $25,936,217. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

