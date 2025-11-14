Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vox Royalty Corp. $VOXR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Medici Capital LLC boosted its position in Vox Royalty by 103.8% in the second quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vox Royalty by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 696,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 277,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 32.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.38. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vox Royalty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Vox Royalty Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

