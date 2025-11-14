Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,453 Global Industrial Company $GIC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3,930.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Global Industrial Company has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $353.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GIC. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIC

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.