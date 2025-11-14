Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,607 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Lantheus by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lantheus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

