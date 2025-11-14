Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,155 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 146.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 484,338 shares of company stock valued at $243,010,812 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of APP stock opened at $556.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.79.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

