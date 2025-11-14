Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 647,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 385,283 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after buying an additional 1,437,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Hecla Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,030. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock worth $2,667,365. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

