Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,514 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,114,000 after buying an additional 2,169,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,703,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,007,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.