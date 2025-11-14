Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

