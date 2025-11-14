Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

