Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 8,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

