Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $953,000 Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $72.53 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,924. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

