Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 17.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 169.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Super Market currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.49. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

