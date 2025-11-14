33,135 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% in the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 12.7%

AAOI stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.88. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

