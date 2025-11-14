Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 23,510 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

