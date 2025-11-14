Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 32,137 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.09 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

