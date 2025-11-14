729 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Waters by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after buying an additional 416,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,897,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 581,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.41. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
