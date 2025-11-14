Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 13,289 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 326,460 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 109.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

