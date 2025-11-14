Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $282,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 152,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,679,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,691.84. This trade represents a 79.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

