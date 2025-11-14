Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $357,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 3,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.54. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

