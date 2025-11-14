Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $7,890,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,549.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 598,630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $3,788,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 156.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 360,450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $928.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $27,280.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,280. The trade was a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric C. Christel bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

