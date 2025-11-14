Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $290,000 Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 535.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

